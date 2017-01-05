Some great shows are planned for music festival

THE exciting programme for one of the area’s biggest music festivals has been announced.

The week-long Waterlooville Music Festival, hosted at St George’s Church, is one of the biggest in the county and attracts thousand of people to the town.

It begins on June 10 and the organisers promise it will be the best yet.

Chris Gadd is the festival’s communications manager.

He said; ‘The thinking behind the Waterlooville Music Festival is to showcase local and regional artists to as wide an audience as possible.

‘We do that by providing as many different musical genres as we can.

‘So this year we start with the fabulous local ukelele band Strumdiddlyumptious on Saturday, June 10.

‘The rest of the week includes performances by Portsmouth Baroque Choir, the band of the Hampshire Constabulary and our annual folk and ale night this year is headlined by Jigfoot.

‘In addition, on Tuesday, June 13, we have our party night which features a performance from the fantastic Abba tribute band Inferno.

‘And we end, as we always do, with our amazing Last Night of the Proms night with Meridian Wind Band on Saturday, June 17.

‘Add to all that the free concerts and schools workshops that we have during the day, every day, and it really promises to be a wonderful week.’

The festival began in 2006 with a series of free concerts around the church.

It has grown bigger each year and people now travel from across the area to attend the concerts.

Tickets go on sale both online and in retail outlets in the town from February 1.

More information can be found at the festival website waterloovillemusicfestival.org.uk.

