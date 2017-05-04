Student work applauded at South Downs College engineering presentation

COLLEGE students showcased their projects after 26 weeks of hard work.

South Downs College engineering students displayed work to their peers, staff, and local engineering companies they currently work for, or hope to work for.

Alex Lowton, 17, with his trapezing land yacht Picture: Sarah Standing (170578-6829)

Each pupil was given the chance to independently manage a project from start to finish, including working on the concept, technical specification, design, prototype/manufacture, testing, evaluation, and presentation.

The skills each of them learnt are ones that may be expected of them in the workplace.

Richard Barlow, vice principal of curriculum and quality at the Waterlooville college, said: ‘The presentation day was a celebration of all that’s excellent in our engineering provision.

‘The breadth and quality of work on display was impressive. Our students are proud of their achievements, and the opportunities for them to excel as they progress in their chosen careers are clear to all who attended today.

Matt Stevens (18) with his LED clock shelving Picture: Sarah Standing (170578-6847)

‘We’re proud to be a partner with so many outstanding local employers working in this powerful and growing sector.’