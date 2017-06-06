This isn’t just any charity work, it’s M&S volunteering

MARKS & Spencer staff will be working hard to transform a garden at a holiday home for terminally-ill children.

Hannah’s Holiday Home provides luxury breaks for children who are seriously ill and their families in lodges that cater for all their needs.

There are lodges across the south but the garden of the lodge at Hayling Island is getting a little tired and staff at M&S, in Waterlooville, are giving it a lift, as part of National Volunteer Week.

They will be digging up grass around the edges and placing stones on top, planting flowers around the home and at the front in flower pots, planting solar lights for lighting for when families turn up in the evenings, planting a bird table and building a table and chairs.

Claire Duncan-Kerr, the manager of M&S Waterlooville, said the charity has been chosen as the shop’s charity of the year. She added: ‘We’re really excited to be coming together to support Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

‘Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play.

‘We believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively have a huge impact.

‘We can’t wait to get started.’

Nationwide, employees in every M&S store will join their colleagues at Waterlooville by helping transform local projects and make a real difference.

More than 50,000 staff will support more than 500 community projects across the UK.

Pam Marshall from Hannah’s Holiday Home dressed up in a sunflower costume to raise awareness outside the store last weekend. She said: ‘We were over the moon to be chosen as M&S Waterlooville charity of the year. We are very excited to be working with them this year.

‘Already they have been full-on supporting us. Two members of staff have already signed up for our tandem skydive on Sunday, July 17. We also held a very successful awareness collection day at the weekend and raised £261.’

Go to hannahsappeal.org.