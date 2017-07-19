Traffic disruption to hit Waterlooville during work on roundabout and eight-week road closure

DISRUPTION for road users is expected to begin later this month, as Portsmouth Water carries out work in Hulbert Road, Waterlooville.

From July 24 Hulbert Road, northbound from the Asda roundabout to the Dunsbury Hill roundabout, will be closed for eight weeks.

This will allow Portsmouth Water to lay a new water main, which is needed for the new Dunsbury Hill business park.

The southbound route will remain open.

Portsmouth Water has been in discussion with the Highways Authority and the decision to close the road to northbound traffic has been agreed as the ‘best option’ to minimise traffic disruption.

Traffic will be directed west along Purbrook Way, and north along Stakes Hill Road and Frendstaple Road.

Rod Porteous, engineering director at Portsmouth Water, said: ‘With such a key road being closed there is inevitably going to be some traffic disruption, but by planning the job in such a way that we can keep the southbound part of Hulbert Road open, and by using a diversion route directed by the Highways Authority, we are endeavouring to minimise traffic disruption.

‘Other works are required to serve the Dunsbury Hill development and to reduce the disruption to the travelling public.

‘We are working with BT Openreach to enable them to use the road closure to install their equipment.

‘I apologise for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.’