Tributes paid to ‘one-of-a-kind’ Waterlooville woman who died in Thailand

TRIBUTES have been paid to 26-year-old backpacker from Waterlooville who was found dead in her hotel room in Thaliand.

Abigail Brown, of Warfield Avenue, was found by her boyfriend, James Brum, in their apartment in the seaside resort of Phuket.

I have lost a big part of me and my life. Abi was honestly one of a kind still can’t believe it Will Rowland

Miss Brown’s death was described by local Thai police as non-suspicious.

Her body is being repatriated today.

Tributes have since been paid to Miss Brown – known to friends as Abi Rowland after her mother Jane remarried – who was described as somebody who ‘excelled in everything’ by her half-brother Will Rowland in a post on Facebook.

Mr Rowland, who studied at Highbury College, said: ‘As some of you may already of heard, on Saturday my older sister Abi sadly passed away.

‘I honestly couldn’t of asked for a better older sister, she always excelled in everything and always kept me and everyone around her so, so proud.

‘Words can’t describe how much she will be missed and how much she meant to us all, I have lost a big part of me and my life. Abi was honestly one of a kind still can’t believe it.’

The 26-year-old – who is understood to have moved to Plymouth before travelling overseas in August – had recently trained at the Tiger Muay Thai camp close to the apartment she shared with Mr Brum, 30, a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

The couple are understood to have been on a night out when Miss Brown and Mr Brum had an argument, Thai police claimed.

Miss Brown returned to her apartment alone, at about 3.20am. Her body was discovered three hours later by her boyfriend.

According to Thai police, none of her injuries indicated she had been assaulted prior to her death.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: ‘We are providing support to the family of a British national who died in Phuket, Thailand on January 7.’