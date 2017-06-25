UPDATE: Driver says 'wakey, wakey' as he ploughs dump truck into house, eyewitness reports

A man said 'wakey, wakey, rise and shine' as he ploughed a six-tonne dump truck into a Clanfield home, an eyewitness has said.

The incident at Whiteland Way is said to have happened at 6.46am this morning and has led to the home sustaining 'structural damage' as a result.

The scene at the house in Whiteland Way following the incident earlier this morning

Nobody was injured in the collision with the driver of the truck fleeing on foot following the incident.

Neighbour Glen McCarthy said he was woken by the sound of 'a huge crash.'

He told The News: 'I was asleep downstairs when I was woken by this huge crash next door. It sounded like two cars had collided head-on.

'I jumped to the window and could see a man driving this dump truck into the house repeatedly. He did it several times.

A dump truck was driven into a house in Whiteland Way, Clanfield this morning

'He was saying "wakey, wakey, rise and shine" as he was doing it. He must have been doing it for at least 30 seconds.

'I turned my light on and then he jumped out of the truck and ran off. I could not really see what he looked like as he was wearing a balaclava.

'It was crazy. You do not expect this kind of thing to happen on a Sunday morning.'

Mr McCarthy went out in the street and called into the house to check that all the occupants were safe before calling the police.

He said that officers were on the scene within ten minutes.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: 'We were called at 6.46am to reports of a vehicle colliding with a house on Whiteland Way in Clanfield.

'Vehicle reported to be a dump truck. There were no reported injuries but the property has suffered some structural damage.

'The driver of the truck did not remain at the scene. The incident is ongoing.'

A nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said: 'I looked out my window at 6.30am this morning and was shocked to see a dump truck wedged into the front door of somebody's home.

'It looks like someone has lined it up and driven it straight at the house.'

Police are currently at the scene and the truck was removed from the property at around 10am this morning.