Urgent appeal after dog 'made to lie in wet concrete'

THIS underweight lurcher has been nicknamed 'Bones' after he was found wandering woodland in Lovedean.

The RSPCA is now urgently appealing for any information about the dog, which has sores thought to have been caused by being made to lie in wet concrete.

The black male dog, named Bones by those who found him, was discovered at Lovedean on December 15.

RSPCA inspector Adam Staden said: 'He’s not chipped and had no collar so we have no idea where he came from.

'When he was found he was very underweight with a nasty scar on his muzzle and a few others around his body.

“He also has a number of sores that we think have been caused by being made to sit and lie down on a wet concrete floor.

'It’s sad to see a dog in his condition and sad to think someone has just abandoned him.'

Bones, who is thought to be a young adult, is now being cared for at Stubbington Ark.

Anyone who has any information on Bones should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.