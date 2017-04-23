Vandals smash church font to pieces

CHURCHWARDENS have spoken of their disappointment in discovering the font at their place of worship had been smashed to pieces.

The remains of the font, used for baptising, was discovered when St George’s Church in Waterlooville was locked up on Friday evening.

It’s thought the vandalism may have taken place in the afternoon.

Churchwarden Rosy Stone said: ‘This is a seemingly completely senseless act of vandalism at our church.

‘The font was very special to the many people who have been baptised here over the years. It’s simply beggars belief.’

As well as the font being destroyed, one of the windows in the adjoining church hall was also smashed.

The font is said to have been worth hundreds of pounds, and may take a considerable amount of time to replace – leaving the church in difficulty.

Parish Priest Canon Mike Sheffield said: ‘We want our church to be open during the day because many people come through the doors to pray, light a candle for a loved one, or sit quietly. It’s a horrible shock for us all.’