THIEVES have stolen a number of items from cars parked along a residential street.

Personal items were stolen during a series of thefts on Monday night in Finchdean Road, Rowlands Castle, Portsmouth Road, Horndean and Grange Road, Petersfield.

Two of the vehicles were left unlocked on the owner’s driveway.

Police have asked anyone with any information to come forward by calling 101 and reporting what they saw.