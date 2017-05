POLICE have warned van drivers about a recent spate of thefts.

Hampshire Police’s Waterlooville Neighbourhood Policing Team warned drivers to secure their vehicles overnight and consider removing tools in a tweet yesterday.

The neighbourhood team’s twitter account posted: ‘Please be aware there has been an increase of thefts from transit vans. Consider removing tools and upgrading your security.’

If you have been affected by the thefts, please call 101.