Waterlooville alarm is ‘deafening’ locals

‘A DEAFENING’ alarm blaring in Waterlooville has sparked fury among frustrated residents who are now demanding action.

The alarm has sounded several times from a premises believed to be in the Hambledon Road area over the past week.

Exasperated residents living nearby have complained to Havant Borough Council to tackle the noise.

But after the alarm sounded again this afternoon, angry locals have claimed the council is not acting quickly enough to deal with the issue.

Pensioner Roger Dymock lives in Haslar Crescent, Waterlooville, and has reported the issue to the council on three separate occasions.

He said: ‘If you live within 100 yards of it, it must be horrendous. It must be really deafening.

‘I live a mile away and I can still hear it. It started a week last Saturday.

‘If it goes off at night we have to shut out windows which isn’t clever in this weather.’

He added: ‘The council haven’t acted quickly enough to deal with it.’

Havant Borough Council said it is busy dealing with the alarm.

A spokeswoman for the authority said: ‘We are aware of the issue with the alarm.

‘An environmental health officer is at the scene assessing the situtation.’