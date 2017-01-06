Waterlooville author writes book inspired on her son’s experiences

A MUM has written her first published book based around her son’s experiences at primary school.

Kate Rawding said her son Alfie had a tough time at his former primary school due to having ADHD and OCD.

From the moment we walked into Mill Hill, there was a great atmosphere and it felt right Kate Rawding

She moved Alfie to Mill Hill Primary School, in Waterlooville, when he was in Year 4 and said the school couldn’t have been more supportive.

Kate, 49, has based her children’s book The Unlikely Rescuers around Mill Hill.

It includes characters with various characteristics.

Current students at Mill Hill were given a special assembly by Kate and got the chance to listen to an extract of the book.

Kate said: ‘From the moment we walked into Mill Hill, there was a great atmosphere and it felt right.

‘Everyone was incredibly supportive with Alfie when he moved here and it made his mood change both in school and at home.

To purchase the book visit kjrawding.com