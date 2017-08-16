Waterlooville business owners celebrate the opening of their state-of-the-art cattery

Have your say

THE OWNERS of a boarding kennels and cattery service that have been running for 21 years celebrated the opening of their brand new facilities.

Peter and Sue Martin, who run Muirburn Boarding Kennels and Cattery service in Waterlooville, closed their cattery for six months to make way for new, state-of-the-art amenities.

Now, the pair have a modern work space, which has been welcomed by staff and animals alike.

Peter said: ‘Our open day went really well. We want to let people know we’re back in business, and we’ve already received fantastic customer feedback.

‘The new cattery has allowed us to improve the level of care we can provide.

‘Our cabins holds up to 30 cats and are bigger and better than before.

‘It will now be much easier for staff to clean the cabins, and the new cattery is also a nicer environment to work in.

‘Customers can expect the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness for their feline friends.’