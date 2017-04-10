Waterlooville churchgoers honour Palm Sunday with town centre walk

DOZENS gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday in a town centre yesterday.

A procession of around 60 churchgoers and clergy from the Parish Church of Saint George the Martyr made their way through Waterlooville town centre with a donkey from Keydell Nurseries to mark the pivotal day in the church calendar.

The day represents the time that Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey along streets lined with crowds waving palm trees.

Hymns and blessings took place along the way as the procession moved along London Road and down through the town centre where a new notice board and defibrillator was blessed before the congregation moved into the church in Hambledon Road.

Father Mike Sheffield said: ‘It is such a glorious day for such an important moment in the church year. It’s been lovely to have a great turn out and the bonus of fabulous weather.’