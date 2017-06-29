Waterlooville college students celebrate their success at awards evening

STUDENTS celebrated their achievements while at the same time being recognised for their hard work, at South Downs College’s annual awards evening.

A total of 18 awards were given to stand-out students, and the evening began with a red-carpet entrance where many were photographed and interviewed.

The Waterlooville college’s principal Mike Gaston and vice principal Richard Barlow congratulated the successful students for their hard work and commendable efforts.

Rebecca Cole won GCSE Student of the Year. She said: ‘I was completely shell-shocked to hear I’d been nominated.

‘I’ve really pushed myself to excel and I didn’t give up.

‘It’s great to know somebody on the outside has recognised the hard work I’ve put in.’

And the principal is proud of his students. During his speech, Mr Gaston said: ‘Our award winners give evidence of a college offering a friendly, and high-quality learning environment with outstanding staff who work tirelessly in supporting and challenging students to achieve.’