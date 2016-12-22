Waterlooville Community Centre gets £12,000 grant for Christmas

A PROJECT to refurbish toilets at a community centre can go ahead, thanks to a grant from The Veolia Environmental Trust.

The trust gave £12,220 to the Waterlooville Community Centre through its Landfill Communities Fund, to the Waterlooville Area Community Association, which runs the centre.

Facilities manager Pearl Fairless said: ‘Waterlooville is growing and there is a real need for a well-equipped and accessible community facility to serve everyone. The new toilets this grant will fund is an important part of this provision.’

The grant is one of 33 awarded by the board to community and environmental projects in England. Since then £11m has been donated to 279 projects across Hampshire.

Paul Taylor, the executive director of the Veolia Environmental Trust, said: ‘We are really pleased to be able to support this project. The community association and the other successful applicants must be congratulated on their success.’