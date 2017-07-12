Waterlooville greengrocers ‘will remain open for business’ despite Wellington Way plans

‘WE’RE still open for business and have no plans to close’ – that’s the message from one business owner, who wants to let people know his greengrocers remains up-and-running.

Andy Price, of Waterlooville Fruiterers Ltd, said that since proposals to redevelop Wellington Way – part of Waterlooville’s precinct – surfaced, shoppers have assumed the store had either closed or would be closing.

The 45-year-old said: ‘My shop has been at Wellington Way for 16 years, it used to be called Pricefayre, and as a business we manage to keep our heads above water.

‘I work with three members of staff and our main concern is that with continuous news and talk about the possible redevelopment of Wellington Way into flats, a lot of customers are asking us when we’re closing.

‘As it stands we have no plans to do that. Our building is included in the development proposals but we have three years left on our lease, and we intend to see it out.’

The proposals could see some existing shops at Wellington Way demolished, to make way for 190 flats.

Mr Price added that if he did need to relocate he would remain in the town centre, but needed his current customers to stay with him.

He said: ‘Maintaining our trade is vital, especially if we ever have to move. There aren’t many local greengrocers about these days and we want to survive, just like the other businesses in Waterlooville.’