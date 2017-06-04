Waterlooville woman praises emergency services who assisted her to safety after London attack

A WOMAN who was caught up in the aftermath of the London terror attack has praised the emergency services for their actions.

Alina Schmidt, 42, from Waterlooville, was in the city with friends and family to see Depeche Mode at the London Stadium last night.

Following the horrific terror attack by London Bridge and Borough Market – in which seven people were killed and 48 were injured – she tried to get through central London via car to make it back home.

Alina, who had not heard the news about what had happened, was then ‘surrounded by police cars and ambulances’ trying to assist people in evacuating the area.

She said: ‘We had such a fun time at the gig and were feeling really pleased about the evening when suddenly I got so many texts and calls from people who had heard reports of stabbings and an incident.

‘The police cars and ambulances surrounded us and that was when we realised that something serious must have happened.

‘It looked like something major was happening. It was very scary.

‘The police helped us to get out. They were amazing and managed the situation brilliantly.

‘It was only when we got home that I realised what had happened and I am still shocked thinking about it.’