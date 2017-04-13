Waterlooville woman sustains serious injuries in fatal collision

A WOMAN suffered serious injuries in a fatal road accident.

A 49-year-old woman from Waterlooville was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A31 near Corfe Mullen in Dorset at 1.20pm yesterday.

Police were called to the scene on the A31 nearthe Coventry Arms pub involving a grey Vauxhall Astra and a grey Nissan Juke.

The driver of the Astra, a 68-year-old man from Bournemouth died at the scene.

The woman from Waterlooville was the driver of the Juke and her condition at this stage is not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men who were also travelling in the Juke sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to Poole Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Police Sergeant Mark Scammell of the Dorset Police traffic unit said: ‘I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has yet to speak to officers to please contact us.

Call 101 if you any information on the incident quoting incident number 12:223.