Angie’s summoned by the call of the wild

WHEN Angie Rabb went to South Africa in 2014 she planned to stay a month to improve her photojournalism skills.

But, three years later, she is still there, working with an organisation fighting animal cruelty.

Angie with the anti-poaching team in South Africa

Angie, 42, originally went to South Africa to devote time to her College of Media and Publishing (CMP), online photojournalism course.

But then she met people from the anti-poaching initiative Boots on the Ground, and decided to get involved.

She said: ‘I became intrigued and realised that no-one had been telling their stories. I felt that I could do more than just listen.

‘Three months later I started working on a photographic piece about these men and women, about the last barrier between the merciless poachers and the wildlife.’

Angie with boyfriend Lo, whom she plans to marry... and a silverback gorilla!

Eventually the project turned into a documentary.

She added: ‘I now have stunning footage of heroes who are fighting on the frontline of the war on wildlife in Africa.

‘And it is a war here. Rhino, lions, leopards and elephants are getting ruthlessly killed by poaching syndicates, for endless profit.’

Angie has been to Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mali and Rwanda in addition to South Africa, and is fitting her CMP studies around the documentary.

‘I enrolled on this course to further my photojournalism skills’, said Angie. ‘But I am mostly somewhere in the bush, joining anti-poaching units, which leaves me without any connectivity.

‘At least my phone is working in the bush. It has been an interesting journey so far. I will include some of it in some of my course assignments.’

