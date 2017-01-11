Best of friends prove they are a cut above the rest

TWO best friends have joined forces to open their dream hair salon which they say embodies their laid-back approach to washing, cutting and drying.

Sian Chandler and Sam Hall have welcomed many new faces to Chandler and Hall, in Main Road, Southbourne, since they opened on November 2.

Sian Chandler, left, and Sam Hall, right

But they say they are proud to have kept their loyal long-standing clients who have followed the girls throughout their careers.

One of those loyal clients is Chrissy Wood who said: ‘I have known Sian for four-and-a-half years. I always feel listened to.

‘I’m so pleased to see how busy the salon is. Sian has done very well.’

Regular client Ellen Tatchley said: ‘I am always welcomed by a happy face and love the atmosphere.’

She added: ‘I have full trust in both the girls.’

The small shop has an open plan interior which allows the best use of the space available.

There is a waiting area, luxury hair washing stations and wide mirror space.

Sam, who was a freelance hairdresser, says she uses her flair and passion to convert clients’ looks, adding that most of her customers come in not knowing what they want but always leave happy.

Sian, who previously worked at both the Havant and Chichester branches of Head Romance, says she felt she had reached her potential in someone else’s salon and decided to open her own salon and fulfil her dream.

Working alongside them is a small team of friendly, talented staff.

Chandler and Hall already have thought of opening a second salon in the future.

The official launch party is being held tomorrow and everyone is welcome to pop along and enjoy the entertainment, including a magician.

For more information and to book, call 01243 374701.

