Chichester MP Andrew Tyrie stands down after 20 years

A TORY MP has decided to stand down after 20 years ahead of the General Election.

Andrew Tyrie, MP for Chichester, announced the decision to his constituents yesterday.

Mr Tyrie has represented the constituency since 1997 and has served as chair of the influential Commons Treasury Select Committee since 2010.

In a statement he said: ‘After very careful thought, I have decided to stand down from parliament.

‘The hardest part of my decision has been that I have the most welcoming, generous, beautiful constituency in the country. There have been many challenges, not least helping to rescue St Richard’s A&E from closure, getting the cash to improve sea defences and helping to secure emergency funding for Chichester’s flood relief scheme.

‘It has been an exhilarating 20 years and I particularly want to thank colleagues and staff on the committee.’