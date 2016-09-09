Delays on A259 near Emsworth

Road users are facing delays on the A259 near Emsworth.

Firefighters from Cosham, Emsworth and Havant were called to a road traffic collision at Main Road, Southbourne, at 4.36pm.

The incident involved a car and a lorry, although nobody was believed to be hurt.

Firefighters took those involved in the collision to safety before passing on the incident to the police.

The road was temporarily closed due to live wires being exposed from a pedestrian crossing.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: ‘The road was closed for a short while.

‘Police officers are still at the scene and it’s likely that the dual carriageway is down to one lane.’