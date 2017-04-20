Guides get knitting for dementia patients

IT IS a simple idea but one that is making life much more comfortable for dementia patients on hospital visits.

The twiddle muffs and mats serve the purpose of occupying dementia patients during what can be an unsettling stay in hospital.

It is a simple idea of knitting a square and then decorating it with small items that are enjoyable to fiddle with.

The mats and muffs are beneficial to patients as they keeps their minds occupied.

One of the guides who took on the task was Esme Shimell. She said: ‘It took a little while to refresh myself on knitting, but I soon got the hang of it.

‘Even my grandparents got involved.’

Esme made eight of the mats which went towards the brilliant 100 final total.