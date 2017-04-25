Hampshire County Council to continue DIY charges during government review

A COUNCIL will continue to charge residents to get rid of DIY materials at tips despite the government revealing that it was reviewing the process.

Hampshire County Council introduced charges last October to get rid of items such as soil, rubble, plasterboard and cement-bonded asbestos, ranging from £2.50 to £10.

However, following an announcement from Andrea Leadsom, the cabinet environment minister, that the government was reviewing its guidance in regards to the charges, West Sussex County Council suspended all charges for the specific materials until the review had finished.

Nathan Elvery, chief executive at the council said: ‘In order to avoid any potential confusion for our residents in West Sussex we have decided to suspend all charges for these type of materials with immediate effect until the review has been concluded.

‘Once the government’s review has been concluded the county council will look at the matter again.’

Following the decision, Hampshire’s local authority has decided not to follow suit.

A spokeswoman for the council said: ‘Hampshire will carefully review the national guidance once published, to ensure it continues to remain fully compliant with legislation.’