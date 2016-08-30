Hearing into airshow disaster is postponed

A PRE-INQUEST review into the 11 deaths following the Shoreham Airshow disaster has been postponed, West Sussex County Council has announced.

The review hearing was meant to take place on Monday, September 19.

But West Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield has taken the decision to postpone this date as the Air Accident Investigation Branch final report has yet to be published.

A council spokeswoman added the families of the victims had been informed.

The news comes just days after the one-year anniversary of the disaster.

Scores of people across the south united to pay tribute to the 11 victims of the tragedy.

Among those to have lost their lives was Richard Smith, a former bicycle shop worker in Cosham.

Mr Smith, 26, was on a cycle ride in the South Downs with friend Dylan Archer when the vintage Hawker Hunter jet plummeted from the sky and smashed into the A27 near Shoreham Airport.

In remembrance of those killed a minute’s silence was held on Shoreham Tollbridge on August 22 at 1.22pm – the exact moment of the crash.

The airshow was axed for this year with organisers yet to confirm if the event wioll be staged in 2017.