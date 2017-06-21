Holidaymakers dig deep for Macmillan fun day

A CARAVAN community has pulled together to raise more than £4,000 for a cancer charity at a fun day.

From a 1980s fancy dress bed push to a raffle with more than 30 prizes, caravan owners at Bunn Leisure Holiday Park at Selsey, near Chichester, joined park guests and staff to raise as much as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was hosted by singer Ricky Steadman over the last bank holiday weekend in May.

Organisers Lynn Higgy, Sam Gwyn-Griffiths and Abby Cotton said it was a fun day for a great cause.

‘We all had a great time’, said Sam.

‘The day was really well-received and was a lot busier than usual because there was a lot going on over the bank holiday weekend.

‘Singer Ricky Steadman did a fantastic job being the compere for the day.

‘We have a brilliant team and we all work together to raise money for this marvellous cause that is close to so many people’s hearts.’

The holiday park’s fundraising drive for Macmillan has been running for four years and has raised more than £30,000 so far – with £6,000 raised since the start of this year.

The fundraising team comprises about 20 caravan owners at the coastal resort in West Sussex, helped along by the hundreds of holidaymakers who get involved with fundraising activities during their stay.

Other fundraising events planned this year include a staff versus owners fun sports tournament on July 15, with football, tug-o-war and bean bag throwing, and another fun day over the August bank holiday weekend, with raffle tickets going on sale at the beginning of the summer.

John Bunn, managing director of Bunn Leisure, said: ‘We are over the moon that our caravan owners, helped by our guests, have raised such a fantastic amount for Macmillan. It makes us very proud.’

For more information, see bunnleisure.co.uk.

