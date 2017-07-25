Inheritance tax benefits talk

A Chichester-based firm is holding a seminar on charitable gifts and how the public can take advantage of inheritance tax benefits.

Irwin Mitchell Private Wealth’s office will be hosting the event on August 9 in Pallant House Gallery at 10:30.

The talk will brief guests on the often complex laws around inheritance tax and gifts to charity, both by will and in the donor’s lifetime.

Recent research carried out by the business revealed that 42 per cent of over 40s do not have a will. Of the people surveyed, 70 per cent admitted that they wouldn’t know where to start in administering an estate.

Partner in the Tax, Trusts and Estates team at Irwin Mitchell and event speaker Anthony Nixon said:

‘If we can help just one person understand the complexities of lifetime gifts and inheritance tax laws, then have them update their will accordingly, the seminar will have made a difference.’