Make sure you have a say over A27 bypass

A PETITION to have the northern route reinstated as an option in the controversial A27 Chichester bypass plans is gaining momentum.

Government agency Highways England reduced the options from seven to five before public consultations began in the summer.

This angered many Chichester residents who felt they weren’t given a chance to have their say on the issue.

Remaining are five southern bypass options, which, according to a campaigner, ‘will affect motorists from Portsmouth’ who are travelling that way for work or leisure.

The Chichester resident has urged the people of Portsmouth to speak up about the new possible southern scheme.

The current preferred option, Option 2, is worth £280m and comes with 41 months of construction.

To find out more about how the plans might affect you, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a27-chichester/.

To view and/or sign the petition, visit: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/165748.