PICTURE GALLERY: Green-fingered gardeners show off fantastic displays at Southbourne Flower Show

AFTER months of careful tending, green-fingered gardeners proudly displayed their flowers and produce at the Southbourne Flower Show.

There were more than 130 exhibits at the show, which took place at Tuppenny Barn, Southbourne, Chichester, on Saturday.

Peter Rogers, who was awarded Best in Show, with his display of daffodils.

Suzanne Holroyd, show secretary, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who entered exhibits into the show.

‘We could not have a show without them.

‘Thanks also go to the many visitors. We were fortunate that the sun shone most of the day, which ensured everyone had a good time.’

Of the 133 exhibits, 50 were from children from Southbourne Junior School, who entered daffodils.

PICTURES: Kate Shemilt.