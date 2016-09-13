Poets called to join open mic poetry night in Chichester

ASPIRING poets are being called to perform their own poems at an open mic event next month.

Chichester Library is holding the evening which will be devoted to poems large and small as part of National Poetry Day, on Thursday, October 6.

The event will start with Sussex poet Clare Best reading from her new works Cell and Springlines where she blends words with pictures, plus live music from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar.

The night is being co-organised by Open Mic Poetry.

Readings are set to begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5, which includes a glass of wine, and are available in advance by visiting the library in Tower Street, calling 01243 777351 or emailing chichester.library@westsussex.gov.uk