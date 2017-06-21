Police probe into Shoreham Airshow crash ‘95 per cent complete’

A SECOND pre-inquest review into the Shoreham Airshow tragedy has taken place.

Eleven people died in the disaster – including former University of Portsmouth student Jacob Schilt, 23 – when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in August, 2015.

At the hearing, coroner Penelope Schofield was told the probe into the crash was ‘95 per cent complete’ and that a file was being submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A third pre-inquest review will be held on January 24 in Crawley, with a full inquest due to happen in September, 2018.

However, this could be suspended if criminal charges are brought forward.

Ms Schofield assured families she was in regular contact with police and was ‘satisfied’ the investigation was progressing.