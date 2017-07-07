Rolls-Royce to show off Great Eight Phantoms

THE location for an upcoming Rolls-Royce exhibition has been announced today.

The business also announced an additional vintage motor that will appear in the showcase.

The Great Eight Phantoms event will be held in international auction house Bonhams in Bond Street, London.

The exhibition will run from July 27.

Rolls-Royce, whose cars are also made locally in Goodwood and Bognor, have announced that the third ‘Great Phantom’ classic car to join the exhibition’s parade of motors will be the Sir Malcolm Campbell’s Phantom II Continental (pictured).