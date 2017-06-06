Student vows to raise brain tumour awareness

A STUDENT from Bognor Regis has become an ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Nicola Wood, 20, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2012, after she suffered with delayed growth for six years.

The location of Nicola’s tumour means that it is inoperable, but she is treated for her symptoms and is currently undergoing endocrine treatment and has scans every two years to monitor the tumour growth.

Now Nicola is hoping to raise awareness around brain tumours and is joining 22 others as young ambassadors for The Brain Tumour Charity.

All have either been treated for a brain tumour or lost a close relative to the disease.

Nicola said: ‘When we were called in for the results I had no inclination that anything was wrong, I was more concerned that I was missing school.

‘Even when the doctor told us the news I didn’t comprehend the enormity of what he said.

‘Through my ambassadorship I want to offer support to other people my age who may be going through similar situations, and raise as much awareness about the disease as possible.’