West Sussex tourist arrested in Turkey over snorkelling coins ‘relieved’ to be home

A West Sussex tourist who was arrested in Turkey after reportedly trying to fly home with coins he found while snorkelling is ‘delighted and relieved to be back at home’.

Toby Robyns was detained at Bodrum Airport on August 19, while on his way home to Southwick, when he was stopped with around 12 coins.

It was never my intention to break any laws in Turkey and it has been difficult to understand how to impress my innocence to the authorities when it resulted from a simple mistake. Toby Robyns

The 52-year-old father of five returned home on Monday after being released by Turkish authorities.

In a statement issued through his MP Tim Loughton, he said: ‘I am delighted and relieved to be back at home with my family after the ordeal of the last six weeks. They have been unwavering in their support and worked hard to secure my release.

‘I am also very grateful to friends and members of the local community who have been very supportive in so many ways which has undoubtedly made a difficult time more bearable.

‘It was never my intention to break any laws in Turkey and it has been difficult to understand how to impress my innocence to the authorities when it resulted from a simple mistake.

‘I am therefore particularly grateful for the practical assistance and encouragement provided by the Foreign Office and especially the embassy staff in Turkey, my MP, Tim Loughton, my attorney, Murat Yilmaz, and my family contact in the UK, Burcu Orphan Holmgren, both of London Legal International.

‘Given the pressure placed on my family over recent weeks I would be grateful if our privacy would be respected whilst we return to normal life and we do not intend to make any further comment.’