West Sussex woman becomes a millionaire after lottery win

Have your say

A mystery woman from West Sussex has become as millionaire after scooping a life-changing EuroMillions prize.

The winner, known as Miss A, was awarded £1,064,820 in the Mega Week draw on July 28 and told lottery staff she was looking to book her own dream holiday.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said Miss A had become a winner after buying her ticket online.

He said: ‘Huge congratulations to Miss A for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire.

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.

‘It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

Using the National Lottery website players can buy tickets for Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online instant win games.