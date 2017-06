A WOMAN has died on a beach after she was pulled from the sea this afternoon.

Sussex Police have confirmed the incident at East Witterings beach in West Sussex happened at around 2.40pm today.

A spokesperson said: ‘Emergency services were called to East Witterings beach where a woman had been pulled from the sea at around 2.40pm.

‘Sadly the woman died at the scene.

‘Her death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.’