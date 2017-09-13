Abrahams flying high with fast show at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Have your say

On Saturday 328 people ran, jogged and walked the course at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun, with 28 first timers and 46 recorded new personal bests.

Representatives of 19 different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by 38 volunteers.

Peter Abrahams finished in first position with a time of 17min 59sec.

The Fareham Crusaders runner has shown fine form throughout the season for his club and it was his second time finishing first in eight appearances at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Will Feline, of Stubbington Green Runners, was second over the line in 18.17.

James Sawyer, of Fareham Crusaders, finished in third place in 18.30.

Gosport’s Nikki Moxham ran 19.47 and she has now taken the position of first lady 59 times in 67 appearances at Lee parkrun. A very impressive record.

Second was the fast-improving Sarah Ruby Rennison, also of Gosport Road Runners.

She ran 21.22 and has been first lady on two occasions at Lee parkrun.

Fife AC runner Angela Richardson was third with her time of 21.43.

The three highest age-grade scores were recorded by Moxham, Michael Welland and Cathy Webb.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun started on July 4, 2015.

Since then 6,095 participants have completed 37,949 parkruns covering a total distance of 189,745 km, including 8,295 new personal bests.

Fareham parkrun

Julian Manning, of Denmead Striders, was first over the line in 16.36 on Saturday as 199 people completed the 5k.

James Hughes, of Fareham Crusaders, was second in 17.32.

Sara Rhimes finished first lady with her time of 23.34.

Regular Fareham barcode scanner Keira Marshall is heading off to university, while Anne-Sophie Shaul, Alan Bullock and Emma Powell who all did their 50th parkruns.

Whiteley parkrun

On Saturday 188 people ran, jogged and walked the course, with 38 first timers and 55 recorded new personal bests.

The event was made possible by 28 volunteers.

Callum Gillett, of Guildford & Godalming athletics club, was first over the line in 16.44.

Susie Macgregor, of Stubbington Green Runners, was first female (seventh overall) over the line in 19.59.

Isabel Molyneux-O’Callaghan was second in 21.35 with Lucy Harrison, of Eastleigh RC, third in 21.50.