Absolute treat for runners at Southsea parkrun

The weather was good to greet the Gosport contingent who made the trip over to Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

They turned out to mark the opening of the new Absolute Running shop in Southsea.

Southsea parkrun is on every Saturday. Picture: David Brawn

It was a great occasion with runners from Gosport, Fareham and Stubbington among those enjoying the morning 5k along the promenade in the sunshine and then heading along to the store on Grove Road South.

Chris Brobin and Jen Elkins led the way.

Elkins returned on a mission and she broke the female course record with her excellent time of 17min 44sec.

Stubbington’s Brobin finished first overall as he surged clear to record a time of 16.53.

It was nice along the seafront for the 5k with a gentle, kind easterly wind helping to give everyone a push on the way back.

Numbers were certainly boosted by the turnout in support of Absolute Running owners Nick and Harry Carter.

They are both inspirational figures for the running community.

Their work in Gosport and around Portsmouth has seen many people encouraged and helped to enjoy getting active.

It will be good to see the branch out to Southsea after the success of their shop and group running in Gosport.

Paula Williams, of Fareham Crusaders, ran her quickest 5k so far with an excellent time of 21.35.

While Stubbington Green’s Anna Wilby-Lopez also got a new Southsea best with her 21.41 time.

Gosport’s Terry Arnott showed he is in excellent form as well, finishing seventh in 18.11 on his first trip to Southsea parkrun.

The three City of Portsmouth Emmas all ran well.

Emma Jolley, who has recently joined up with City and also trains with Baffins Fitclub, finished second lady, Emma Montiel was third and Emma Williams fourth.

Southsea parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am.

The event is based at Southsea Esplanade, starting at Speakers’ Corner, near Rockbys cafe, PO5 3PG.

For more information about the parkrun, registering for the free event or volunteering, see the website parkrun.org.uk/southsea/