Ahoy there! Phil’s fast start for Joggers

Have your say

PHIL HOY led the way for Portsmouth Joggers in the Overton 5 – the first race of the new Hampshire Road Race League season.

His impressive time of 32min 01sec on Sunday arrived before he sped off for a long run training after.

Newcomer William Taylor was next in with a very good debut for the team in the league as he recorded 32.41.

Other star performers were Pete Birch, who got a personal best of 34.06, and another new addition to the race team Richard Clark-Lyons (34.15).

Neil Dyer ran well (35.46), along with Jon Daughtrey Scott (40.48) and James Sharman (42.48).

It was a strong start from the ladies with Emma Brewin leading the way (35.39) and Nicky Thomas next (37.20).

They are both regular top performers for the team.

Completing the ladies’ A team was Sam Blackledge who got a superb personal best (37.32).

She is running very strongly and will be a force for the team in the league.

Carol Jones (41.06), Natasha Armstrong (44.00), Eileen McDowell (45.50), Claire Joyce (48.10) and Nicky Jones (49.43) all ran well and produced some fast finishes.

New team captain David Johns, who took on the role from Barry Griffin, was pleased with an encouraging start to the season for many of the runners.

He said: ‘Thanks to the team for making my first experience captaining such an enjoyable one, and thanks again to Barry Griffin for his efforts over past years.’

The next race in the league is the Solent Half on Sunday, September 24.

Then the Gosport Half is on November 19, the Hayling 10 race takes place on November 26 and the Victory 5 is on December 3.