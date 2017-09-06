Alex regains his Queen Elizabeth parkrun course record

Have your say

Alex Teuten finished in first place at Queen Elizabeth parkrun with a new course record of 16min 11sec on Saturday.

The England international athlete was on a mission to get his record back after James Baker had taken it the week before with his time of 16.26.

It was good training for Teuten who is working hard to get ready for the big winter season ahead.

In total 98 people completed the parkrun on Saturday.

The times were quick with Alex’s brother James finishing second in 18.17.

City of Portsmouth’s Adam Kimber completed the 5k in third place with a new personal best of 18.28.

Fourth was University of Portsmouth runner Alex Hurrell as he clocked 18.37 and fifth was Damon Howard in a personal best 19.09.

Junior runner Nicholas Hobbs also got a good new personal best time of 20.41.

Kirsty Bailey finished first lady (24.22).

Adam Chant, of Baffins Fitclub, completed his 50th parkrun at Southsea parkrun on Saturday and had a good run to finish fourth in 18.53.

Richard Johnstone was first with a personal best of 16.13.

Emma Jolley was first lady in 19.09 and 414 people finished the parkrun.

Ali Barrett finished first on Saturday at Havant parkrun with a time of 18.48.

Second was Havant regular Kev Gale in 19.01, while Kirsty Ford finished first lady in 21.05.

Emma Brewin, of Portsmouth Joggers, equalled her personal best for Havant with her time of 22.48.

In total 238 people completed the event.

James Baker finished first at Chichester parkrun with Fay Cripps first lady on Saturday.

Chichester welcomed 204 people who completed the 5k at Oaklands Park.