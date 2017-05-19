All set for Portchester race after Hundred Acres success

THE Portchester Castle 10k race takes place on Sunday (10am).

It has sold out with 200 entries and follows the successful Hundred Acres event which will be back next year.

The races are hosted by Jeff Clark.

Both the Hundred Acres Half Marathon and 10k were good races.

The course takes in some great scenery and provides a tough challenge for the runners.

First across the line, winning the 10k race was James Sawyer, in a time of 39min 38sec with Jonathon Isherwood following close behind in 40.28, making it a first and second for the Fareham Crusaders club.

First lady across the line, winning the 10k, in a time of 42min 50sec was Jennifer McLachlan, of Winchester & District AC.

In the half marathon, Julian Manning, from Denmead Striders led the way, crossing the line in 1hr 30min 28sec, ahead of fellow Denmead runner Gary Armstrong, who completed the race in a time of 1.33.29.

First lady across the line, in a time of 2.04.05 was Louise Dixon, running for Southampton Tri Club.

With both the 10k and the half marathon being run at the same time, runners were able to offer each other support as they met at various points on the undulating course.

The Gosport Road Runners were out in great numbers, along with representation from many other clubs.

Clark was pleased with the event and got lots of good comments with people set to return next year.

He said: ‘Feedback has been fantastic, with so many positive comments from the runners.’

Next year’s event is already planned for the Sunday, March 25 with entry already open.