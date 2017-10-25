Amazing volunteers ensure Fareham parkrun fun continues

The amazing volunteers at Fareham parkrun braved the bad weather on Saturday morning and ensured people were still able to take part and enjoy their morning 5k.

For the marshals out on the course it was difficult with the rain and wind to deal with.

Fareham parkrun took place as Storm Brian hit the south coast. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171238-1)

They turned up early and headed out to their positions, were still smiling, and shouted their encouragement to all the runners.

Storm Brian did not deter 126 runners, walkers and joggers who joined the volunteers by the creek at Cams Hall Estate on Saturday.

There were lots of new faces and some people even managed to record new personal bests.

The Fareham parkrun organisers were also very thankful again to the Cams Mill pub who are so supportive of the parkrun.

They were allowed to use the bar to shelter and are always made to feel welcome.

Hannah Holiday completed her 50th parkrun, while Lucy Hudson wrote the run report.

She said: ‘I set off to walk down and within a few minutes there was torrential rain.

‘I huddled under some trees with a couple of other runners while we debated whether it would still take place.

‘The rain slowed so we set off at a steady jog towards the start.

‘When we arrived, the start area, which is usually full of people, was deserted but we could see that the pub was packed full of people. The run director carried out the briefing inside and then we headed out to the start.

‘Fareham parkrun is always a friendly event and whether it’s from the runners or the marshals, there’s always lots of supportive comments and smiling faces.

‘When I got to the finish, I was soaking wet but glad that I had run.’

Jon Ellard and Paula Williams, who represent Fareham Crusaders, both got new personal best times.

City of Portsmouth runner Nicole Ainsworth was the first female finisher and Rich McAleer ran his fastest so far at Fareham with 18min 28sec to finish in first place.

All parkruns are free to enter. Just register on the website and print out your barcode to take to be scanned at the finish of the 5k for your result.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ewing finished first as 153 people completed Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

Mel Seddon, of Fareham Crusaders, crossed the line first lady with Amie Morgan second.

The parkrun event changed their course to their second route and 10 people still recorded new personal bests despite the bad weather with wind, rain and hail making it tough conditions.