Arkell takes top prize as Stubbington dominate Twixmas

ROB ARKELL produced an impressive performance as he took the victory in the second annual Twixmas 10k in Portchester.

More than 320 runners took part on a crisp, frosty morning during the festive break as the race once again proved a great success.

Debbie Pentland, number 131, and Fran Marshman

Jeff Clark, race director and event organiser set the runners on their way, out on the coastal path.

They then joined the Fareham creek trail, heading up to Cams Hall.

Runners from across the UK, from as far afield as Inverness soon settled into race pace.

Ironman Arkell, of Stubbington Green, along with club-mates Michael Gregory and Rob Greenwood, quickly blazed away at the front.

Arkell led the way to take the victory, while fourth place went to Pete Abrahams of Fareham Crusaders.

‘Very pleased with first place at the Twixmas 10k,’ said Arkell.

‘Well done Michael Gregory and Rob Greenwood for making it a one, two, three.

‘Tried to finish hand in hand but Mike shoved me over the line in first.’

Ladies’ winner was Jen Elkins, of Stubbington Green.

The Twixmas 10k was a sell out for the second year.