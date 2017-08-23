Baffins tour party enjoy trip to Queen Elizabeth parkrun

Have your say

A good turnout from Baffins Fitclub runners helped to boost the ranks at Queen Elizabeth Country Park on Saturday.

Emma Jolley

Emma Jolley finished first lady and her time of 20.26 was not far off the female course record of 20.13 held by Fay Cripps which was set in May 2014.

Mindaugas Sasnauskas led the way on Saturday as he took first place with a time of 18.02.

Second was David Reid, of Liss, in 18.35 and third was Howard Clark in 19.46.

Baffins runner Adam Chant set a good new personal best of 21.03 and Lee Hammond ran well to finish in 21.52.

Dean Schubert beat his QE personal best, while Martyn Threader, Cat Underwood and Kev Budd all completed their first QE parkrun.

Claire Nightingale, Colin Southwell, Alison Southwell, Matt Standen, Helen Mayhead, Brett Rumfitt were also representing Baffins.

It was a nice morning and in total 110 people completed the event.

Georgie Lambert was second female finisher with a time of 21.16 and was eighth overall.

Barbara Hathaway, of Clanfield Joggers, got her personal best with a good run as she finished in 27.31.

Katie Clarke, Ginette Emmonds and Dean Schubert were among the runners to get new best times for the course.

Full full results from Queen Elizabeth parkrun click here

Meanwhile, it was a day for centuries at Havant parkrun on Saturday with Denise Milne, Tracey Murdy and Hannah Lowry all competing joining the 100 club.

David Howard finished in first place with Julia Noble first lady.

Havant had 258 finishers for the 5k event at Staunton Country Park on Saturday.

The trail course is good with some testing sections and people meet for coffee after at the cafe.

All parkruns are free to take part in and rely on volunteers.

They take place on Saturday mornings at 9am.