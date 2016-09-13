Bayside 5k Series set for spectacular finale

ARRIVE early for what promises to be an exciting finale to the Bayside 5k Series tonight.

Tonight’s race will see the awarding of the series prizes as well as prizes for the race winners.

The weather looks well set for some fast times and personal bests in the Bayside 5k Series finale

Stubbington’s Daniel O’Boyle finished first in race four with the quickest time of the series so far as he clocked 15min 49sec.

His club-mate Lewis Chalk was second in 16.33 with Andy Simpson third (16.34).

Jen Elkins finished first lady in a time of 18.04 and was 11th overall, with Sarah Kingston second (18.35).

Medals are for all finishers plus prizes for race winners and winners of vet categories one to seven, plus series prize for the first male and female.

The race series is managed by Nice Work on behalf of Gosport sports retailer Absolute Running.

It starts early tonight at 6.45pm for junior 1k and 7pm for the adult 5k race, with a group photo at Bayside Cabin at 6.30pm.

The weather looks well set for some good times and personal bests.

Runners can collect chip and number from 5.45pm.

The race starts near the Bayside Bayside Cabin Cafe, Stokes Bay Road, PO12 2QT.