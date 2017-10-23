Bittersweet effort from Portsmouth’s Teuten

Alex Teuten revealed his fourth-place finish in the Great South Run was a bittersweet occasion.

The former City of Portsmouth ace – now running for Southampton – narrowly missed out on a top-three spot, despite recording a personal-best time of 48min 38sec.

Alex Teuten, centre, at the start of the men's race. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Teuten thought he was on for a podium finish when he past Matt Sharp in the home stretch.

However, Sharp was siting patiently and rallied late, overtaking this year’s Gosport Golden Mile and Hampshire Grand Prix winner and finished a storming second behind winner Chris Thompson.

Although Teuten came agonisingly close to winning bronze, he could not hide his joy as he recorded a fourth-place finish.

He said: ‘It was a very good result and I knew I was in shape going into it.

‘Coming down the final two-mile stretch was really tough work.

‘I could see myself closing in on Matt Sharp and I went past and thought “great, I’ve got to push on” but I think that was part of his plan.

‘He was just sitting there and took off with 400m to go.

‘It was a bittersweet finish for me but to be so close to those leaders and finish in such a strong time really bodes well for the rest of the season for me.’

The University of Southampton chemistry PhD student knows the Southsea circuit like the back of his hand.

He lives just a stone’s throw away from the seafront and is a regular along the Great South Run track.

Teuten believes that stood him in good stead for the race.

‘I literally live just around the corner and I train around these streets all of the time,’ he said.

‘It is really good preparation for me – I know them so well that I could tell you where almost every pothole is and where to avoid.

‘That definitely makes a difference while you’ve got all of the home support cheering me on as well.

‘I always shave off a few seconds in the Great South Run just from being so close and with all of my team-mates being around.

‘I think we have won the team event as we have a lot of strong runners, which is a great result for us.’

Being from Southsea also helped Teuten cope with the blistering winds – as he has run in them on numerous occasions.

He added: ‘I’ve been out in conditions like that and when you get that icy sleet, it makes it incredibly hard to run in.

‘We came round from Eastney swimming pool and the wind was straight in your face.

‘When you get to there you have just got to grind it out and I think I did that quite well.’