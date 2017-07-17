Breen wins world gold

Olivia Breen is the new T38 world long jump champion.

The 20-year-old secured the title after a superb performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in London this morning.

The City of Portsmouth ace won gold with a personal best jump of 4m 81cm.

Her world-beating jump came in the fourth round of competition at the Olympic Stadium, after efforts of 4.61 and 4.72.

Breen’s best was 20cm clear of nearest rival Erin Cleaver (4.61) from Australia.

Poland’s Anna Trener-Wierciak was third with a jump of 4.60.