Bright start to season for Portsmouth Joggers

PORTSMOUTH JOGGERS made a bright start to the Hampshire Road Race League season with a strong performance in the Overton 5 on Sunday.

Captain Barry Griffin was happy with a strong club effort from his PJC squad.

He said: ‘We had a huge number of entrants from the club, second only to Winchester and this provided testament to the success of what we have been doing over the past year or so.

‘First home for the men’s A team was speedy Pete Collins in 28min 12sec, it was a fantastic run by Pete.

‘Second home and showing the class that saw him do so well last year was Ben Stait in 30.22.

‘Next in was Adam Barlow with a time of 30.27.

‘Adam was nursing a calf niggle and almost didn’t run.

‘Completing the A team was Rob Ford, who had a brilliant debut for the club (30.39).

‘First back for the men’s B team was Phil Hoy in 30.45, a super fast run as always.

‘Rich Bailey finished in 30.54 and this was a great run just one week after his superb performance at the Guernsey Marathon.

‘For the club to have six men running five miles in under 31 minutes is absolutely awesome.

‘Michael Rae has been looking sharp in training and he cruised to the finish next in 33.28.

‘Mr Reliable Derek Powles was in next (33.40) and leading home the C team was Mark Rio Grandy (33.39).

‘First home for the ladies was Emma Brewin with a fantastic personal best (35.38).

‘Debutant Chrissy Dawes finished next with another great personal best (35.49).

‘And Nicky Thomas smashed her PB as well as she finished in 36.55, another brilliant run.’

Teresa Baverstock (39.08), Jo Ticehurst (42.18) and Jenny Campbell, who smashed her personal best with a time of 44.45, made up the ladies’ B team.

Havant-based club Victory made a good start as well with Zack Lahlal finishing fifth in a new personal best of 27.12 and Paul Mitchinson 18th in 28.08.

Stubbington’s Rob Arkell continued his Ironman Weymouth build-up as he finished 14th in 28.00.

Gosport’s Rob Byrne had a strong run to record a time of 28.04 and his club-mate Nikki Moxham finished 10th lady as she ran superbly (32.53).