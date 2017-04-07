Bright summer ahead as City show class

IT WAS an impressive start to the summer track & field season as City of Portsmouth athletes produced some outstanding results in the April Fools Open on Sunday.

The likes of Mandy Gault, Gaia Osborne, Millie Cavanagh, Logan Cookson, Rosa-May Sprake, Sophie Newsom and Olivia East all recorded wins.

Logan Cookson, number 108, City of Portsmouth AC (75m, 11.7) leads Edward Giffin, 298, (12.7) Picture: Neil Marshall (170294-6)

Sarah Hunt, Kameron Duxbury, Hollie Thurgood, Cameron Walker-Powell, Dougie Ness, Gabriella Jones, Amelia Spry, Fola Odofin were also among the winners.

Havant had some good performances with Corin Bearpark and Joshua Kelly leading the way for them.

City of Portsmouth girls are in Alder Valley Youth League action on Sunday at The Mountbatten Centre, starting from 11.30am.